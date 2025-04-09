Citigroup Upgrades Union Pacific (WBAG:UNPC)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Union Pacific (WBAG:UNPC) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNPC is 0.47%, an increase of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 582,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,977K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,296K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNPC by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,411K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,955K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNPC by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,431K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,814K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNPC by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,721K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,557K shares , representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNPC by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,395K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,097K shares , representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNPC by 4.58% over the last quarter.

