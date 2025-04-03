Citigroup Upgrades TJX Companies (TJX)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for TJX Companies is $139.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.99 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of $124.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TJX Companies is 56,215MM, a decrease of 0.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45, a decrease of 1.72% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,556 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJX is 0.55%, an increase of 253.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 1,175,270K shares. The put/call ratio of TJX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,313K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,818K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,836K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,708K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,531K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,599K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,323K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,858K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,758K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,117K shares , representing a decrease of 29.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 22.06% over the last quarter.

TJX Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the Company's fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.