Citigroup Upgrades TJX Companies (BMV:TJX)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for TJX Companies (BMV:TJX) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 2,447 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJX is 0.55%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 1,246,305K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,313K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,818K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,836K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,708K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,531K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,599K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,323K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,858K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,758K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,117K shares , representing a decrease of 29.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 22.06% over the last quarter.

