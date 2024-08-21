Citigroup Upgrades Texas Instruments (TXN)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is $206.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of $208.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 19,965MM, an increase of 24.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.56%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 939,070K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,559K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,715K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,988K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 9.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,593K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,835K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,765K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 84.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,915K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,186K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

