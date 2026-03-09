Citigroup Upgrades Terex (TEX)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Terex (NYSE:TEX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.40% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Terex is $77.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.40% from its latest reported closing price of $61.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is 4,637MM, a decrease of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an decrease of 227 owner(s) or 32.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.10%, an increase of 28.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.03% to 74,614K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,889K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing a decrease of 12.31%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,798K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 82.60% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,969K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 2.45% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,905K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 32.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,803K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 13.62% over the last quarter.

