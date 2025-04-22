Citigroup Upgrades StoneCo (STNE)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for StoneCo (NasdaqGS:STNE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.49% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for StoneCo is $13.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.49% from its latest reported closing price of $12.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo is 14,064MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.53%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.06% to 236,794K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 13,957K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,422K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 25.03% over the last quarter.

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 13,951K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,504K shares , representing an increase of 31.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 150.52% over the last quarter.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 11,624K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,450K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 32.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,806K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,493K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 28.95% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

