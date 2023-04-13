Citigroup Upgrades Steven Madden (SHOO)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steven Madden is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.66% from its latest reported closing price of $34.10.

The projected annual revenue for Steven Madden is $2,126MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.85.

Steven Madden Declares $0.21 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $34.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 3.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=210).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ProShare Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 24.42% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP MacKay Small Cap Core Portfolio Initial Class holds 66K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 41.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 230K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 15.95% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steven Madden. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOO is 0.21%, an increase of 13.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 95,640K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Steven Madden Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products

