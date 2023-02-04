Citigroup Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

On February 3, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.10% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $86.22. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is $16,313MM, a decrease of 5.59%. The projected annual EPS is $4.68, a decrease of 50.68%.

Stanley Black & Decker Declares $0.80 Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $93.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.06%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,039,425 shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,980,335 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,554,260 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031,238 shares, representing an increase of 73.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 54.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,703,932 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626,589 shares, representing an increase of 44.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 35.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,405,328 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,447,567 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4,250,282 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,410,625 shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 27.20% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 5.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SWK is 0.1887%, a decrease of 6.5922%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 159,988K shares.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

