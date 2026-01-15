Citigroup Upgrades Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX)

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.20% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southwest Gas Holdings is $91.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.20% from its latest reported closing price of $83.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Gas Holdings is 4,981MM, an increase of 7.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Gas Holdings. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWX is 0.23%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 82,323K shares. The put/call ratio of SWX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 6,033K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,533K shares , representing a decrease of 24.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 27.24% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 5,031K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,077K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 0.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,967K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 1,954K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 8.15% over the last quarter.

