Citigroup Upgrades Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.90% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers is 89.76. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.90% from its latest reported closing price of 95.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Signet Jewelers is 7,950MM, an increase of 5.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.23%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 54,334K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 8,330K shares representing 18.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,721K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 15.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,068K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 10.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,358K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,310K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing a decrease of 60.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 50.25% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 1,122K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing a decrease of 16.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.