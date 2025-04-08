Citigroup Upgrades Schneider National (SNDR)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.94% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schneider National is $30.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.94% from its latest reported closing price of $21.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National is 6,898MM, an increase of 30.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.12%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 70,674K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,022K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,664K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 4.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,470K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 15.79% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,200K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 46.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 77.98% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,137K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

