Citigroup Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Sabra Health Care REIT (NasdaqGS:SBRA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.75% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sabra Health Care REIT is $17.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.75% from its latest reported closing price of $18.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sabra Health Care REIT is 646MM, a decrease of 3.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Health Care REIT. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRA is 0.21%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 241,177K shares. The put/call ratio of SBRA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 21,406K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,571K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 42.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,438K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,340K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,206K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,279K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 0.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,201K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,199K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 6.76% over the last quarter.

PRAEX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-1 holds 7,049K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

