Citigroup Upgrades RPC (RES)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for RPC (NYSE:RES) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.83% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for RPC is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 53.83% from its latest reported closing price of $4.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RPC is 2,109MM, an increase of 49.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPC. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RES is 0.08%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 132,076K shares. The put/call ratio of RES is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 7,540K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares , representing a decrease of 59.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 40.26% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 7,186K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,585K shares , representing a decrease of 19.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 10.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,297K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,081K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 1.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,040K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares , representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 2.72% over the last quarter.

RPC Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.

