Citigroup Upgrades ResMed (LSE:0KW4)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for ResMed (LSE:0KW4) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.03% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ResMed is 269.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 194.22 GBX to a high of 305.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.03% from its latest reported closing price of 230.64 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed is 4,828MM, a decrease of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,586 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KW4 is 0.23%, an increase of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 101,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,432K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,708K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,603K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 8.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,974K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,944K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 51.73% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,154K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KW4 by 5.74% over the last quarter.

