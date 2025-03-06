Citigroup Upgrades ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:RMD)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:RMD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.84% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $43.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.57 to a high of $49.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.84% from its latest reported closing price of $36.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 4,828MM, a decrease of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 2.07%, an increase of 13.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 5,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 4,994K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund holds 235K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB International Value Portfolio holds 217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 31.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 20.81% over the last quarter.

ABIAX - AB International Value Fund holds 91K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 6.66% over the last quarter.

SINE - Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 9.17% over the last quarter.

