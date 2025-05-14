Citigroup Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:REGN)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:REGN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.03% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is € 730,67/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 478,95 to a high of € 942,80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.03% from its latest reported closing price of € 503,80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 14,197MM, an increase of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 46.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.34%, an increase of 102.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 112,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,658K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059K shares , representing a decrease of 24.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 92.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,989K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares , representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 21.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,387K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 34.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,849K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 34.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,470K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 51.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.