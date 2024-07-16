Citigroup Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (LSE:0KSX)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Quest Diagnostics (LSE:0KSX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.35% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is 151.08 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 137.97 GBX to a high of 168.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.35% from its latest reported closing price of 146.18 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,258MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSX is 0.22%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 112,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,922K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 14.09% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,874K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares , representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 5.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,486K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 12.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,797K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,613K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSX by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.