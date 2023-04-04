Citigroup Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

On April 3, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is $152.39. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $174.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of $142.67.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is $9,192MM, a decrease of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

Quest Diagnostics Declares $0.71 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $142.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 2.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,461K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,258K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 23.77% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,648K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,634K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,363K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 14.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.29%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 111,809K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Quest Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

