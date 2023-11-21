Citigroup Upgrades Playtika Holding (PLTK)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.41% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Playtika Holding is 13.70. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 61.41% from its latest reported closing price of 8.49.

The projected annual revenue for Playtika Holding is 2,724MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playtika Holding. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTK is 0.11%, an increase of 55.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 57,233K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTK is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,094K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 55.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,604K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 68.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 179.63% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,167K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,416K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 64.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 146.74% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,366K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Playtika Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

