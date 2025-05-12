Citigroup Upgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (PDD)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:PDD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.20% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $157.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.20% from its latest reported closing price of $116.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 224,571MM, a decrease of 42.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,069 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.42%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.48% to 495,815K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 40,047K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,059K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 45.83% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 39,678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 98.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 17,435K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares , representing an increase of 66.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 273.95% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 13,596K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,445K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 13,548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,972K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

