Citigroup Upgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S)

May 13, 2025 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,064 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2S is 1.41%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 485,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0A2S / PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

Baillie Gifford holds 40,047K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,059K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 45.83% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 39,678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 98.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 17,435K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares , representing an increase of 66.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 273.95% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 13,596K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 13,548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,972K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 30.60% over the last quarter.

