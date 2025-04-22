Citigroup Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.59% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital is $10.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 24.59% from its latest reported closing price of $8.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital is 25,069MM, an increase of 36.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.15%, an increase of 25.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 187,821K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 19,402K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,576K shares , representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 7,624K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,935K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,469K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares , representing an increase of 41.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 6,488K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,305K shares , representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 61.14% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 6,353K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,478K shares , representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 19.54% over the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information



PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

