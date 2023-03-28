Citigroup Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

On March 28, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.95% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital is $14.92. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 78.95% from its latest reported closing price of $8.34.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital is $20,289MM, an increase of 33.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.80.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,528K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,478K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 37.15% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 36.84% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 12,852K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,607K shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 8.85% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,161K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,348K shares, representing a decrease of 31.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 9,012K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 37.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.38%, a decrease of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 213,886K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

