Citigroup Upgrades Pagaya Technologies (PGY)

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Pagaya Technologies (NasdaqCM:PGY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.21% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies is $20.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 81.21% from its latest reported closing price of $11.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies is 1,049MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 42.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.09%, an increase of 35.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.84% to 24,561K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,414K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,216K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 830K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 62.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 195.74% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 823K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing a decrease of 28.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 63.09% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 664K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing an increase of 57.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 83.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.