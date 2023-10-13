Citigroup Upgrades Oshkosh (OSK)

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is 110.87. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.60% from its latest reported closing price of 94.27.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is 8,646MM, a decrease of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.61.

Oshkosh Declares $0.41 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $94.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.19%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 67,779K shares. The put/call ratio of OSK is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,306K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,413K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 0.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,983K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,558K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 41.17% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,459K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 12.21% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,092K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

