Citigroup Upgrades ONEOK (OKE)

On April 4, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.40% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONEOK is $73.78. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.40% from its latest reported closing price of $65.06.

The projected annual revenue for ONEOK is $24,159MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.46.

ONEOK Declares $0.96 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share ($3.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 received the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $65.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.98%, the lowest has been 4.46%, and the highest has been 19.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,585K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 20.75% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 12,938K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,055K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 4.58% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,404K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 18.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,332K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,598K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 20.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1800 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONEOK. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKE is 0.40%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 343,486K shares. The put/call ratio of OKE is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oneok Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

