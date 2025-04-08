Citigroup Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Old Dominion Freight Line (NasdaqGS:ODFL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.91% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $198.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.78 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.91% from its latest reported closing price of $148.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 7,590MM, an increase of 30.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.26%, an increase of 103.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 191,580K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,781K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,270K shares , representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 23.20% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 8,686K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,806K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,018K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,873K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,086K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,938K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

