Citigroup Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (LSE:0A7P)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Old Dominion Freight Line (LSE:0A7P) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7P is 0.26%, an increase of 103.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 191,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,781K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,270K shares , representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 23.20% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 8,686K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,806K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,018K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,873K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,086K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,938K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7P by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.