Citigroup Upgrades NXP Semiconductors N.V. (WBAG:NXPI)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (WBAG:NXPI) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 2,150 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is -1.81%, an increase of 541.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.30% to 288,802K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,246K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,618K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 83.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,401K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,359K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 88.31% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,046K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 85.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,672K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 16.55% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 5,547K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares , representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 0.75% over the last quarter.

