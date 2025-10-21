Citigroup Upgrades Nextracker (NXT)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Nextracker (NasdaqGS:NXT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.63% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nextracker is $73.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.82 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.63% from its latest reported closing price of $88.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nextracker is 2,997MM, a decrease of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,054 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextracker. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.31%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 173,243K shares. The put/call ratio of NXT is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,676K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 25.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,991K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 83.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,681K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 21.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,400K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,681K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 39.41% over the last quarter.

