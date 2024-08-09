Citigroup Upgrades Nevro (NVRO)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.68% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nevro is $14.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 154.68% from its latest reported closing price of $5.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nevro is 507MM, an increase of 18.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVRO is 0.06%, an increase of 39.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 40,074K shares. The put/call ratio of NVRO is 3.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 3,624K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 25.62% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,796K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares , representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 36.61% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,084K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,119K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 44.46% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 1,886K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares , representing a decrease of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 35.43% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,776K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nevro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in =65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

