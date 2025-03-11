Citigroup Upgrades NET Power (NPWR)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.95% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for NET Power is $17.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 427.95% from its latest reported closing price of $3.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NET Power is 31MM, an increase of 12,140.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in NET Power. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 16.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPWR is 1.03%, an increase of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.53% to 35,610K shares. The put/call ratio of NPWR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Share Andrew L. holds 9,938K shares representing 13.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,497K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Kensico Capital Management holds 1,744K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 1,450K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 31.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 1,085K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 24.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 8.20% over the last quarter.

