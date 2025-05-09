Citigroup Upgrades National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for National Vision Holdings (NasdaqGS:EYE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.25% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Vision Holdings is $14.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.25% from its latest reported closing price of $16.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Vision Holdings is 2,445MM, an increase of 32.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Vision Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.09%, an increase of 29.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 101,157K shares. The put/call ratio of EYE is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,084K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,015K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 4,676K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares , representing an increase of 58.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 132.45% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,119K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436K shares , representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 19.25% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,782K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing a decrease of 22.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 49.46% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 2,528K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing an increase of 56.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 129.33% over the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

