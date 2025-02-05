Citigroup Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage (LSE:0K2K)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Molson Coors Beverage (LSE:0K2K) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.22% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage is 63.94 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 47.43 GBX to a high of 78.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.22% from its latest reported closing price of 55.02 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage is 11,307MM, a decrease of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K2K is 0.19%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.76% to 200,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,619K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,575K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 6.95% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,727K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,373K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 11.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,487K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 3.48% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,475K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing an increase of 37.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 33.09% over the last quarter.

