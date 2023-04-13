Citigroup Upgrades Merck (MRK)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Merck (NYSE:MRK) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck is $121.08. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of $113.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is $58,663MM, a decrease of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.63.

Merck Declares $0.73 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $113.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 3.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waterfront Wealth holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M. Kulyk & Associates holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 99.87% over the last quarter.

BHK Investment Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Fortis Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 260K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 6.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5089 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck &. This is an increase of 255 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.71%, a decrease of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 2,137,852K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

See all Merck regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.