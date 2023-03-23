Citigroup Upgrades Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF)

On March 22, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Marks & Spencer Group (OTC:MAKSF) from to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.37% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marks & Spencer Group is $1.64. The forecasts range from a low of $1.09 to a high of $2.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.37% from its latest reported closing price of $1.34.

The projected annual revenue for Marks & Spencer Group is $11,636MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAKSF is 0.14%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 181,611K shares.

