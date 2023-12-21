Citigroup Upgrades MacroGenics (MGNX)

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for MacroGenics (NasdaqGS:MGNX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.67% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for MacroGenics is 12.35. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.67% from its latest reported closing price of 9.83.

The projected annual revenue for MacroGenics is 90MM, a decrease of 25.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in MacroGenics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNX is 0.04%, a decrease of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 62,682K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 9,803K shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,610K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 9.28% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,492K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,712K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares, representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,039K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing an increase of 50.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 79.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,876K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macrogenics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

