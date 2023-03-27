Citigroup Upgrades M & T Bank (MTB)

On March 27, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for M & T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.66% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for M & T Bank is $180.05. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $222.60. The average price target represents an increase of 56.66% from its latest reported closing price of $114.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for M & T Bank is $9,826MM, an increase of 28.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.29.

M & T Bank Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $114.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,208K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,284K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,524K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,242K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 23.96% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,228K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,019K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 24.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1692 funds or institutions reporting positions in M & T Bank. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB is 0.33%, a decrease of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 167,297K shares. The put/call ratio of MTB is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

M & T Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.