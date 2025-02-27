Citigroup Upgrades Lumen Technologies (LSE:0HVP)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Lumen Technologies (LSE:0HVP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lumen Technologies is 5.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2.03 GBX to a high of 8.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of 4.94 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lumen Technologies is 14,363MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumen Technologies. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 10.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVP is 0.14%, an increase of 47.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.77% to 861,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 47,061K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,071K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 517.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 27,262K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,256K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 26,472K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,812K shares , representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 37.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,453K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,533K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVP by 487.11% over the last quarter.

