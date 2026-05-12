Citigroup Upgrades Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.33% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lowe's Companies is $290.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $230.28 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.33% from its latest reported closing price of $226.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lowe's Companies is 91,412MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.20, a decrease of 16.76% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lowe's Companies. This is an decrease of 833 owner(s) or 23.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOW is 0.33%, an increase of 19.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 493,655K shares. The put/call ratio of LOW is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 36,455K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,066K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,607K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,257K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,327K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,439K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,324K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,885K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 7.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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