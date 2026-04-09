Citigroup Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt (LYG)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LYG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.82% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $6.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.98 to a high of $7.39. The average price target represents an increase of 14.82% from its latest reported closing price of $5.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 19,525MM, an increase of 4.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYG is 0.05%, an increase of 29.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 526,164K shares. The put/call ratio of LYG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 151,259K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,958K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 55,986K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,776K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 24,644K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,434K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 16,324K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,624K shares , representing a decrease of 32.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 18.14% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 14,803K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,130K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 20.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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