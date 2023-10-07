Citigroup Upgrades Liberty Media (New Liberty Formula One) Series A (FWONA)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Liberty Media (New Liberty Formula One) Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.26% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty Formula One) Series A is 74.57. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.26% from its latest reported closing price of 62.53.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Media (New Liberty Formula One) Series A is 3,020MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (New Liberty Formula One) Series A. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONA is 0.17%, a decrease of 32.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 22,436K shares. The put/call ratio of FWONA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Fort Baker Capital Management holds 896K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing an increase of 36.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group include Liberty Media Corporation's interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group include Liberty Media Corporation's subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1, its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority investments including AT&T Inc. and Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation.

