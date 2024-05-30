Citigroup Upgrades Liberty Energy (LBRT)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Liberty Energy is 25.97. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of 23.50.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Energy is 5,406MM, an increase of 18.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Energy. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.29%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 207,720K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,280K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,264K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 6,760K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,587K shares , representing an increase of 32.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 36.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,464K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,098K shares , representing a decrease of 40.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 23.64% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,369K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares , representing an increase of 48.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,930K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

