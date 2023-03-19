Citigroup Upgrades LexinFintech Holdings (LX)

On March 14, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.16% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for LexinFintech Holdings is $3.05. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $5.67. The average price target represents an increase of 34.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.27.

The projected annual revenue for LexinFintech Holdings is $11,214MM, an increase of 13.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.49.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,861K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares, representing an increase of 34.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,863K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,680K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LX by 21.16% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,258K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LX by 18.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,164K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LX by 11.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in LexinFintech Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LX is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 29,766K shares. The put/call ratio of LX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

LexinFintech Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users' funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

