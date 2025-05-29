Citigroup Upgrades Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Lamar Advertising (NasdaqGS:LAMR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lamar Advertising is $130.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of $118.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lamar Advertising is 2,294MM, an increase of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamar Advertising. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAMR is 0.34%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 111,748K shares. The put/call ratio of LAMR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 4,143K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares , representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 42.03% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,906K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 66.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,391K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,328K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 38.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,867K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Lamar Advertising Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.