Citigroup Upgrades Lamar Advertising (BMV:LAMR)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Lamar Advertising (BMV:LAMR) from Neutral to Buy.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,143K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares , representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 42.03% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,906K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 66.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,391K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,328K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 38.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,867K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 0.55% over the last quarter.

