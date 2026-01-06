Citigroup Upgrades Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Krystal Biotech (NasdaqGS:KRYS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.93% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is $226.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.98 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.93% from its latest reported closing price of $249.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is 659MM, an increase of 76.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.23%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 33,612K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,778K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,855K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 19.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,019K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 7.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 887K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

