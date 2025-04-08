Citigroup Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.72% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is $61.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 56.72% from its latest reported closing price of $39.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is 7,716MM, an increase of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.29%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 197,530K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,936K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,557K shares , representing a decrease of 30.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 89.01% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 7,980K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,474K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 30.29% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,362K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 11.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,255K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,572K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,881K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

