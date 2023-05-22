Citigroup Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - (KNX)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - (NYSE:KNX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - is 66.73. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.24% from its latest reported closing price of 54.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - is 7,268MM, an increase of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - Declares $0.14 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $54.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 1.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.27%, an increase of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 167,204K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 7.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,706K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 84.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,962K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,640K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,151K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 12.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,933K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.