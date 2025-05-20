Citigroup Upgrades Kinetik Holdings (KNTK)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.83% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings is $58.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.64 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.83% from its latest reported closing price of $45.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings is 1,027MM, a decrease of 35.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.29%, an increase of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.10% to 67,820K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 11,919K shares representing 19.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,676K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 57.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 122.71% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 1,966K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,874K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 53.46% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 1,526K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 85.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 83.72% over the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

